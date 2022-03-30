Why Did Queen Elizabeth and Other Royals Wear “Edinburgh Green” to Honor Prince Philip?

Queen Elizabeth And other members of the royal family paid tribute to Prince Philip by wearing colors synonymous with the late royal for a special memorial service held in his honor.

On Tuesday, a Thanksgiving service was held at Westminster Abbey for the Duke of Edinburgh, who died last April at the age of 99, to “give thanks for HRH’s dedication to family, the nation and the Commonwealth, and To recognize the importance of his legacy in the making”. opportunities for young people, promoting environmental management and protection, and supporting the armed forces,” according to a royal family official Instagram account,

The service includes a number of special touches, including music chosen by Philip before his passing, as well as flower arrangements inspired by him and the Queen…