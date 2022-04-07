Why did the US, EU target Putin’s daughters Maria, Katerina in new sanctions? , world News

Amid rising global allegations of Russian war crimes in Ukraine, the United States on Wednesday announced a new set of sanctions targeting President Vladimir Putin’s two adult daughters, Maria Putina (Vorotsova) and Katerina Tikhonova, and said it would protect Russian banks. There was severe punishment against him. The United Kingdom piled on asset deposits against two major banks, a ban on British investment in Russia and a pledge to end dependence on Russian coal and oil by the end of the year.

Following recent evidence of atrocities in the wake of a retreat by Russian forces from the city of Bucha, the European Union was soon expected to take additional steps, including a ban on new investment in Russia and a ban on coal.

The punishment punished all the close members of Putin’s family.