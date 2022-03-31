Why did Tyga and Rob Kardashian dispute Blac Chyna’s child support claims?

Socialite and model Blac Chyna has taken to social media to air her feelings about being a single mom and a perceived lack of support from the fathers of her children. Chyna has two children, King Cairo and Dream, with rapper Tyga and Rob Kardashian.

Tyga and Kardashian have both publicly responded via Twitter, shutting down Chyna’s claims that she is not receiving any support.

Ending it all, Chyna tweeted to her 650,000 followers on Wednesday, March 30: “Yesterday I had to give up my 3 cars… because of me… morals, faith, being a single mother, no support . I am a mother”

