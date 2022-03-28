Why did Will Smith kill Chris Rock? How the GI Jane Joke About Jada Pinkett Smith Inspired the 2022 Oscars Slap

Will Smith slaps Oscar host Chris Rock in the face after a comedian joked about his wife Jada Pinkett Smith.

The slap came minutes before Smith was presented with his first Academy Award, claiming Best Actor for his role King Richard,

People immediately questioned whether the incident was staged, but it appears to be real.

Here’s what really happened, and what happened before Smith killed The Rock.

Why did Will Smith slap Chris Rock?

The Rock entertained the crowd on stage before the Best Documentary award was presented.

Smith and Pinkett Smith sat in front of the audience, and The Rock jokingly asked Pinkett Smith if she would star in “GI Gen 2”.

The joke references the fact that Pinkett Smith has shaved her head — as did Demi Moore for her…