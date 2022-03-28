Why did Will Smith slap Chris Rock? That Oscars 2022 moment explained

We earn a commission for products purchased through certain links in this article.

This year’s Oscars ceremony has been affected by a controversial incident in which actor Will Smith slapped host Chris Rock. Know everything about the controversy here.

It’s one of the most-watched and celebrated evenings of the year, when Hollywood’s finest descend on the red carpet and later sit back in their seats to find out who impressed the Academy with this year’s film offerings Is. Considered one of the most coveted awards in the entertainment industry, many A-list actors hope to one day secure a nomination in their screen careers. Although it is only the lucky few who walk away…