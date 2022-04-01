Why do we make jokes on April 1st?

April 1st is the famous fish day and more or less a day of delicious pranks that go with it. This strong tradition dates back to the 16th century and reflects the fact that very often, and this is still the case today, we French people are a little resistant to change.

in 1564King Charles IX decided to revolutionize the calendar. Until now, the New Year is celebrated in France on 25 March, the day of the Annunciation and the festivities that accompany it traditionally continue until 1 April. But, in some of our regions, we do things differently: for some we celebrate it on Easter, others say “Merry Christmas” and “Happy New Year” on the same day. it’s a bit messy so King Charles IX decided to standardize all that. Now the new year will start January 1st, But it will take 18 years, it will take time to set up Gregorian calendar

