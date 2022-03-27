‘Why do you always target girls…’: Miss Universe Harnaaz Sandhu on hijab row | Latest News India

Miss Universe 2021 Harnaaz Sandhu has appealed to the society to stop targeting girls, including on the issue of hijab, saying “Let them live the way they choose to.”

A three-judge Bench of the Karnataka High Court recently dismissed the petitions which sought permission to wear hijab in classrooms of educational institutions saying headscarf is not an essential religious practice and uniform dress rule should be followed in educational institutions where it has been prescribed.

In a clip that has gone viral on social media, a reporter asked Sandhu about her views on the issue around hijab. The video is part of an event held here on March 17 in the honour of the Miss Universe 2021’s homecoming.

Before she responded to the query, the organiser intervened and asked the reporter to…