Why does the glue we use for sticking not stick inside the bottle? Learn

You must have used Glu to stick many things to this day. By sticking anything with it, it sticks, but why does it not stick inside the bottle? Today we will give you the answer.

This is not magic but science. White Glu is prepared from a variety of chemicals. These chemicals are called polymers. These polymers are long and viscous strands.



Water coming in white color also contains water, water is like a kind of solvent. Due to water, this glue is in liquid form, as long as you do not paste anything from it.

When we glue a paper to glue, the water evaporates as soon as the glue is added and the glue becomes dry and hard. Now only sticky and flexible polymers are left in the glue. In science it is called mechanical addition.

There is glue inside the bottle but it does not dry in the bottle because the water does not evaporate and rise. You must have noticed that when you do not close the lid for a while, it starts to dry up. If you open the bottle for some time, the whole glue will dry up.