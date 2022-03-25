Why Doja Cat Says She’s Quitting Music – E! Online

LATEST

Doja Cato Fans need to know that she’s skipping it.

Looks like the “Say So” singer was announcing a musical hiatus on March 24, Tweet“This s–t isn’t for me so I’m out. Take care you all.”

During his tour of South America, Doja, whose real name is Amala Ratna Zandile DlaminiHe said he had to cancel his event at Paraguay’s Asuncionico festival on March 22 because of the storm, which caused severe flooding. Later Tweet Paraguay fans said about their March 24 show in Brazil that they don’t seem to care about their country.

One fan tweeted, “Not a single photo in Paraguay, not a single tweet, not a single Instagram story!!!! You made us empty!!”

doja, 26, bus replied Further down the Twitter thread, “I’m not sorry.”

He said the hatred he got on social media for canceling…

