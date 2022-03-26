Why don’t England players have names on their shirts vs Switzerland? Alzheimer’s awareness gesture explained

England players chose not to wear names on the back of their shirts for the second half of a friendly against Switzerland to raise awareness about dementia.

The match was officially named “Alzheimer’s Society International” after a partnership between the English FA and charity to highlight how dementia sufferers lose important memories, including struggling to remember names. , it was agreed by the team that they would wear the nameless jersey. For the second half.

The bizarre stunt was intended to provoke a backlash among 90,000 supporters at Wembley and many more fans watching on television.

About 900,000 people live with dementia and players’ shirts will be auctioned off after the match to raise money for Alzheimer’s.