ENTERTAINMENT

Why don’t you wear gold ornaments in your feet? This is scientific and religious reason

Women in India are incomplete without jewelry. Women use different ornaments to decorate 16 ornaments from Chandla to Janjar.

Why don’t women wear gold on their feet
Know religious and scientific reasons
In Hinduism, it is forbidden to wear gold in the feet

Women love gold and they want all their jewelry to be gold. From head to toe he wears gold ornaments but silver anklets at the feet. Do you know why women do not wear gold ornaments in their feet?


There is a saying in Ayurveda that feet should be warm, stomach should be soft and head should be cold. It is a sign of optimal health of a person. When it comes to jewelry, gold is hot and silver is cold. The flow of energy in the body is from the bottom to the top, so silver is worn on the feet. Gold is worn on the upper part of the body as this coolness goes from the bottom to the top.

It keeps the head cool and the feet warm. In this way, women are saved from all kinds of diseases. If he wears gold all over his body, then his body will not remain cold and he will not have to face any trouble. In addition, silver jewelry is rubbed with feet while walking or working. Which makes bones stronger. In earlier times both men and women wore jewelery but nowadays this currency is limited to women only.


This is religious reason
Religious point of view, yellow color is very dear to Lord Narayana. Due to which gold is their favorite metal and if we wear it in our feet, then it is considered an insult to Goddess Lakshmi and Vishnu. Hindu scriptures state that feet should not be worn with gold. By doing this Lakshmi gets angry and the person has to face financial crisis.

Related Items:

Most Popular

108
ENTERTAINMENT

Nikki Tamboli’s Brother Jatin Tamboli Passes Away Due To COVID-19 Complications, She Pens An Emotional Letter : Bollywood News – Bollywood Hungama
103
LATEST

Top graduating senior a tech whiz and gifted musician – UC Berkeley
74
ENTERTAINMENT

Pinjara Khubsurti Ka: Can Sanjay find details about Vishakha and her brother?
Avatar Avatar
60
ENTERTAINMENT

Urinary Tract Infection: Know the causes, symptoms and home remedies
Telly Updates Telly Updates
55
ENTERTAINMENT

Mein Teri Hoon (Piyaji) – A Riansh Fanfiction (Part 6)
Avatar Avatar
52
ENTERTAINMENT

Chehre Full HD Movie Download Leaked by kuttymovies, tamilrockers, isaimini, Filmyzilla, Filmywap
47
LATEST

New Report Shows Phone Cracking Tech is Being Used to Target Journalists in Botswana – Gizmodo
Aate Ki Chakki (Charmsukh) Web Seires Ullu, Cast, Actress, Watch Online Aate Ki Chakki (Charmsukh) Web Seires Ullu, Cast, Actress, Watch Online
45
ENTERTAINMENT

Aate Ki Chakki (Charmsukh) Web Seers Ullu, Cast, Actress, Watch Online
Avatar Avatar
44
ENTERTAINMENT

क्या होता है ऑटोइम्यून रोग, जानें इसके संकेतों के बारे में
43
ENTERTAINMENT

Laal Lihaaf Part 2 Web Series Ullu Release Date, Cast, Plot

The Miracle Tech Started as a Tech News website founded in 2019. We don’t just serve our readers with Tech news; we treat them with unique insights that are not only engaging for tech news readers but also Changed into that era had migrated from the far fringes of the lifestyle to absolutely the center as cellular generation created a new era of digital consumers, casual tech geeks, The Miracle Tech is perfect for every Tech geek and non-tech geek out there!

Contact Us

General, Editorial and Technical Enquiries:
Email: [email protected]
To Top