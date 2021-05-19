Why don’t you wear gold ornaments in your feet? This is scientific and religious reason

Women in India are incomplete without jewelry. Women use different ornaments to decorate 16 ornaments from Chandla to Janjar.

Why don’t women wear gold on their feet

Know religious and scientific reasons

In Hinduism, it is forbidden to wear gold in the feet



Women love gold and they want all their jewelry to be gold. From head to toe he wears gold ornaments but silver anklets at the feet. Do you know why women do not wear gold ornaments in their feet?





There is a saying in Ayurveda that feet should be warm, stomach should be soft and head should be cold. It is a sign of optimal health of a person. When it comes to jewelry, gold is hot and silver is cold. The flow of energy in the body is from the bottom to the top, so silver is worn on the feet. Gold is worn on the upper part of the body as this coolness goes from the bottom to the top.

It keeps the head cool and the feet warm. In this way, women are saved from all kinds of diseases. If he wears gold all over his body, then his body will not remain cold and he will not have to face any trouble. In addition, silver jewelry is rubbed with feet while walking or working. Which makes bones stronger. In earlier times both men and women wore jewelery but nowadays this currency is limited to women only.





This is religious reason

Religious point of view, yellow color is very dear to Lord Narayana. Due to which gold is their favorite metal and if we wear it in our feet, then it is considered an insult to Goddess Lakshmi and Vishnu. Hindu scriptures state that feet should not be worn with gold. By doing this Lakshmi gets angry and the person has to face financial crisis.