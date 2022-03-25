LATEST

Why Duke won, Gonzaga and Arizona lost, and who joins Thursday’s winners in the Elite Eight

Why Duke won, Gonzaga and Arizona lost, and who joins Thursday's winners in the Elite Eight

1 seeds at Madness Road ended Thursday night, as the Gonzaga Bulldogs and Arizona Wildcats fell short of the Elite eight in two more NCAA Tournament bracket-shaking defeats. The Zags, the tournament’s No. 1 overall seed, who were chasing the first national championship in the school’s history, fell 74–68 to the fourth-seeded Arkansas Razorbacks team, which makes their second consecutive visit to the Elite Eight. The other Western power of the night, the Arizona Wildcats, could not get past the fifth-seeded Houston Cougars in a 72–60 loss, which puts the Cougas a step away from a second consecutive Last Four if they too can get past the victorious Villanova.

The loss of two No. 1 seeds may be another night, but the Duke Blue Devils extend The Last Dance…

