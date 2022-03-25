Why Duke won, Gonzaga and Arizona lost, and who joins Thursday’s winners in the Elite Eight

1 seeds at Madness Road ended Thursday night, as the Gonzaga Bulldogs and Arizona Wildcats fell short of the Elite eight in two more NCAA Tournament bracket-shaking defeats. The Zags, the tournament’s No. 1 overall seed, who were chasing the first national championship in the school’s history, fell 74–68 to the fourth-seeded Arkansas Razorbacks team, which makes their second consecutive visit to the Elite Eight. The other Western power of the night, the Arizona Wildcats, could not get past the fifth-seeded Houston Cougars in a 72–60 loss, which puts the Cougas a step away from a second consecutive Last Four if they too can get past the victorious Villanova.

