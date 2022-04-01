Why has E3 2022 been cancelled?

It’s official: E3 2022 has been completely canceled, with no physical or digital events taking place. But why exactly was E3 2022 cancelled? This is a complex question with a long answer.

ESA said in a statement in March, “We previously announced that E3 would not be held in person in 2022 due to the ongoing health risks surrounding COVID-19. Today, we announce that there will be no digital There won’t even be an E3 showcase.” 31. “Instead, we will devote all of our energy and resources to providing a revitalized physical and digital E3 experience next summer. Whether enjoyed on the show floor or from your favorite devices, the 2023 Showcase will serve the community, media and industry.” will bring you back together. In an all-new format and interactive experience.”

While ESA says it is focusing on the next…