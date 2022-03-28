Why he punched Chris Rock at the 2022 Oscars, photos





Will Smith. Before receiving the Oscar for Best Actor for “The Williams Method”, Will Smith hit out at comedian Chris Rock and caused uneasiness in the assembly. Back to the event.

Summary

[Mis à jour le 28 mars 2022 à 6h51] But what happened in Will Smith’s head? This is a question asked by the public at Oscar 2022 on the night of Sunday 27 March to Monday 28 March 2022. When comedian Chris Rock humorously compared his wife, Jada Pinkett-Smith’s shaved head, to hers. Demi Moore in the movie common weapon, the actor literally exploded. Will Smith stood up and punched Chris Rock before shouting, “Get my wife’s name out of your mouth!” His wife suffers…