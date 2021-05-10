Why health tech companies are investing so heavily in care teams – STAT

Kristen Campbell often felt like she was treating patients without all the pieces of the puzzle in front of her. As a clinical dietician at a large medical center, she usually had 15 minutes to run through their medical history and squeeze in a new diet and exercise plan. It was only after taking a job with a virtual diabetes company — and joining a larger team of providers for patients — that she felt like she could see the whole picture.

Campbell’s experience points to a shift happening amid the virtual care boom: a rise in team-based approaches to care. Instead of pairing a provider and a patient, digital health companies are increasingly deploying teams of specialists, coaches, and therapists who establish a relationship with each patient and guide them over time.