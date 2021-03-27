Why I Believe Chris Beard Remains at Texas Tech

With Shaka Sensible’s surprising departure from the College of Texas to Marquette, the occasion horizon many Texas Tech basketball followers lengthy feared has arrived. The top teaching place at UT has opened up. And now, presumably, Chris Beard shall be sucked into the burnt orange gap.

However how justified is the worry?

Since main the Pink Raiders to the Elite Eight and the nationwide title recreation in consecutive seasons, Beard has naturally turn into the most popular teaching property in school basketball. His teaching skill is manifest. He’s within the prime of his teaching profession. There isn’t a trace of scandal round him, nor any taint of immorality. Moreover, he coaches at a faculty that’s neither a real blueblood, nor even a child blue. That reality convinces many outsiders that Beard is low-hanging fruit. Merely attain up, pluck him from the department, and also you’ve bought immediate hoops cobbler.

Alas, that studying of Beard and Texas Tech has proved mistaken earlier than. Solely final season UCLA, Arkansas and possibly Michigan, tentatively prolonged their tentacles in the direction of Lubbock, solely to have them lopped off. UCLA, Arkansas and Michigan are three prime teaching positions, but Beard demurred. The apricot appears far more firmly mounted to the department than is usually supposed.

Nevertheless, within the eyes of most, the College of Texas is a particular case. Beard graduated from UT and first bought into teaching as a grad assistant beneath former Longhorn coach extraordinaire, Tom Penders.

Then there’s a sure Longhorn mystique. Texas’ monetary assets make Croesus seem like a hobo together with his life’s possessions connected to the top of a stick, and there may be the sense that no matter that college needs, it will get. And it needs Chris Beard.

Heck, even Beard’s current contract incorporates a buyout clause some have known as the “Longhorn Clause,” which stipulates that his buyout for going to a different Massive XII faculty is far greater than had been he to go away for a job exterior of the convention.

When one considers all the above, the nervousness appears justified. However there are plentiful countervailing elements to bear in mind, two of the extra obscure of which I’ll handle right here.

First, the present scenario has not snuck up on Texas Tech athletic director Kirby Hocutt. The truth that the “Longhorn Clause” exists is proof of Hocutt’s consciousness that the Texas job presents a hazard. That being the case, it’s imminently affordable to suppose that Hocutt, seemingly in live performance with many big-money backers of Texas Tech basketball, has devised what we would time period the “Longhorn Plan” for simply this eventuality.

I firmly consider such a plan exists, and that it consists of detailed protocols for what steps to take, and thru which channels, as a way to counteract Texas’ advances. The crux of that plan is nearly definitely an enhanced contract for Beard, together with perquisites for Beard’s assistant coaches, the creation of recent help positions throughout the program, and the advance of recruiting emoluments accessible to it. It additionally goes with out saying that, over the past couple of years, Beard has talked about sure issues he want to have made accessible to this system; these too, will dulcify the pot. In brief, Beard shall be offered with an unlimited banquet of goodies designed to intensify the attraction of his present place, and to lower the attract of leaving for Austin.

Second, I’m firmly satisfied that the current reported overtures from Texas to Beard are hardly their first. Beard’s deserves as a coach have been recognized for fairly a while, and the discontent with Shaka Sensible has additionally been longstanding. Of us in Austin have been salivating over Beard like a platter of Franklin’s brisket for years, they usually’ve been kvetching about Sensible for simply as lengthy.

That being the case, there isn’t any doubt in my thoughts that Texas, by casual back-channels, has beforehand gauged Beard’s curiosity within the teaching place there. Had Beard given the backdoor Horns important encouragement, I’m fairly sure Texas would have discovered a technique to expel Sensible (even with the appreciable fiscal disabilities attendant upon that motion) and convey Beard onboard. In different phrases, if Beard actually wished the Texas job, he would have already got it. The truth that he doesn’t tells me that Beard gently rejected the entreaties from Austin.

Nevertheless, he additionally didn’t totally slam the door on the opportunity of taking that job, not as a result of he truly wished it, however as a result of he knew he may use the persevering with risk of shifting to Texas to leverage extra advantages for himself and the Tech basketball program. It’s a shrewd if cynical recreation Beard is taking part in.

Naturally, a lot of what I’m saying right here is concept. And I’ve hardly bought Beard’s private assurance that he’ll spurn the Longhorns and stay a Pink Raider. However I do consider the general logic of this case factors towards Beard remaining in Lubbock for fairly a while. And if certainly Beard rejects Texas, the chief predator circling Texas Tech basketball could have had its stinger blunted and its fangs knocked out. Then you’ll be able to relaxation simple.