Why is AMC stock rising? here’s what to know

cinema series AMC Entertainment (AMC) The stock jumped Monday afternoon when it announced it had bought a stake in the struggling gold and silver miner. Hycroft Mining Holding Corporation (HYMC).

Shares of AMC closed at 29.33, up 44.91% on Monday.

CEO Adam Aaron told Reuters Investors should be on the lookout for more “transformative” deals.

“I think there will be more third-party external M&A announcements ahead where AMC can reach for the stars and make interesting investments with potentially attractive returns,” Aaron said,

mem stocks like AMC and Gamestop (GME) has recently risen once again, reflecting to an extent what happened last year when Internet users reddit forum wallstreetbets Invested in shares.

In mem stock Often there are companies that…