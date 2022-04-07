Why is America targeting Putin’s daughters Katerina and Maria?

Katerina Tikhonova (L), daughter of Russian President Vladimir Putin, dances with Ivan Klimov during the World Cup rock’n’roll acrobatic competition in Krakow, Poland, on April 12, 2014 in Krakow, Poland. Reuters/Jacob Dabrowski/File photo

WASHINGTON, April 6 (Reuters) – The latest United States sanctions on Russia include two new targets: Russian President Vladimir Putin’s two adult daughters, Katerina and Maria, whom US officials believe are Putin’s daughters. Hiding money.

Putin’s daughter Katerina Vladimirovna Tikhonova is a tech executive whose work supports the Russian government and its defense industry, according to details of the US sanctions package announced on Wednesday.

His second daughter, Maria Vladimirovna Vorontsova, …