Why is Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal not taking place at Wrestlemania 37? | The SportsRush

Why is Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal not taking place at Wrestlemania 37?

Why is Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal not taking place at Wrestlemania 37

Why is Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal not taking place at Wrestlemania 37? The match will instead feature on SmackDown Live.

WWE decided to remove the Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal from their Wrestlemania line up last year. The decision made sense then due to the pandemic. With the situation much more in control now, the WWE has decided to bring the match type back. However, instead of taking place at Wrestlemania, it will feature on SmackDown instead.

Also read: WWE Superstars available on Cameo through partnership for WrestleMania 37

Wrestlemania weekend will start off early with SmackDown on Friday. There will be a 22-men Battle Royal featuring the likes of Shinsuke Nakamura and Shelton Benjamin.

SmackDown will also host a four-way tag team match between Dolph Ziggler and Bobby Roode,A lpha Academy (Chad Gable and Otis), The Street Profits, and Rey Mysterio and Dominik Mysterio for the SmackDown Tag Team Championships.

Why is Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal not taking place at Wrestlemania 37?

According to the Wrestling Observer Radio, the matches will take place on SmackDown instead of Wrestlemania due to WWE wanting to keep both nights of Wrestlemania under three-and-a-half hours each (excluding the kick-off shows). Unfortunately this means a large portion of their talent will miss out on the event.

To make up for that however, a few matches have been bumped over to SmackDown. The Women’s Battle Royal will also not take place this year. In it’s stead, there will be a tag team turmoil on night 1 to determine the next challengers to Nia Jax and Shayna Baszler on night 2.

14 matches have been announced so far with 7 matches set to take place each night. This is significantly lesser than previous mania’s where fans have complained of burnout. With fewer matches on the card, the WWE will also be able to allot more time to matches, giving them the chance to shine.

Wrestlemania 37 will take place as a two-night event on April 10 and 11 at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida.

