Why is GameStop (GME) stock up today?

One of the hottest stocks of 2021, GameStop (NYSE: GME ) is in the headlines once again after some insider buying and a return in mem-stock interest. While GME stock has certainly cooled slightly from its peak last year, today’s price action has put investors back in the green for the year. At the time of writing, GameStop is up more than 13%, which would mark Gains for the 10th consecutive trading dayShould this huge positive momentum hold?

The momentum GameStop saw last year was tied to an incredibly short squeeze. Retail investors, promoting short covering, piled on GME stock, resulting in a massive spike. Many of these investors have continued to monitor GameStop for some time, with the hope that another…