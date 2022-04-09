Why is increasing anti-women abuse with Jacinda Ardern a national security issue?

The rise of violent sexual abuse and widespread online maltreatment may represent never-before-seen threats to national security and our social fabric. Michelle Duff reports

In 2017, then-Labor leader Jacinda Ardern was asked if she planned to have children. It was sexist – would a man have been asked the same thing?

Last month, thousands took part in a protest that chanted “Hang the Bee…”, and a makeshift chariot was erected. This week, in which female councilors in Wellington repeatedly described sexual abuse and a man was arrested for threatening to kill Ardern, the prime minister’s face was applied to the body of a sex worker and posted to Facebook. had gone.

Within hours of posting, “Ardern” was shown available for sexual hire in bondage gear…