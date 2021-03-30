ENTERTAINMENT

Why is Joe Exotic’s husband finally divorcing the Netflix star? – Film Daily

Avatar
By
Posted on
Why is Joe Exotic's husband finally divorcing the Netflix star? – Film Daily

The Tiger King saga continues – again – as Dillon Passage is now reportedly (Maybe, sort of) filing for divorce from his husband, Joe Exotic. In an Instagram post, Passage detailed his reasons for splitting with the Netflix docuseries star, who’s currently serving a lengthy prison sentence for multiple counts of animal cruelty and a murder-for-hire charge for the hit on Carole Baskin detailed in Tiger King.

Now, amid reports about marital strife, Joe Exotic’s husband came clean about his struggles with Tiger King fame and the decision to split . . . sort of. Let’s dive in.

Contents hide
1 Bad news on Instagram
2 Joe Exotic’s take
3 Making things work
4 Brief timeline

Bad news on Instagram

“To answer the main question the public wants to know, yes, Joe and I are seeking a divorce. This wasn’t an easy decision to make but Joe and I both understand that this situation isn’t fair to either of us.” Dillon Passage also explained that he hoped he and Joe Exotic could remain on good terms and would continue to support him through his legal battles.

As far as the reasons for the split, Dillon Passage didn’t dive into the nitty-gritty, but he explained how Tiger King and Joe Exotic’s fame put a strain on their marriage. He further elaborated on some conflicts between him & his husband, specifically the tension between Joe Exotic and Dillion Passage’s manager, Jeff Duncan, who Passage credits for helping him navigate fame.

“I don’t feel obligated to explain to the world what occurs in my personal life and, despite Joe taking to social media to air every grievance, I don’t feel it’s the healthiest way to handle private matters between two people. I therefore don’t intend to post any more on this subject.”

Joe Exotic’s take

As far as the separation from his husband, attorney John Phillips posted a statement on Joe Exotic’s Facebook page on his behalf: “Our firm is reviewing options with our client, Joe Maldonado Passage, regarding separation and divorce. We have no comment at this time and request privacy.”

“Joe is simultaneously dealing with medical issues, civil rights violations, and the appeal of his conviction. The world has come to know Joe Exotic as the bigger-than-life ‘Tiger King,’ but right now he is dealing with the very real hardships and injustices within our criminal justice systems and how it destroys all things a person on the outside holds dear.”

Joe Exotic’s posts have detailed his experiences in prison and his journey to clear his name. His latest post claimed he had no access to paper towels during COVID. “Feds won’t put out money on paper towels or anything to dry your hands on, so you wipe them on the dirty clothes you’re wearing. But we keep dumping trillions of dollars at what? Can’t afford paper towels? The dispenser has been empty over a year now.”

Making things work

The same day that Dillon Passage posted his intentions to split, TMZ reported that Joe Exotic and his husband were committing to stay married. In a statement from his lawyer, Joe Exotic said he & his husband would continue to try and make it work.

“Me and Dillon have talked and we are not going to get in a hurry and get a legal divorce. This has been tough on both of us and he is going to do what he thinks he needs to do and I prefer to stay married right now so things don’t get complicated and if I live through this great we will figure it out then”, the statement read.

Joe Exotic further detailed that his husband “answers the phone three times a day” when he calls.

Brief timeline

Dillon Passage was Joe Exotic’s third husband. They met in 2017 after Dillon’s father kicked him out of the house for coming out as gay. Joe Exotic was also grieving the loss of his second husband, Travis Maldonado, who died of a gunshot wound as detailed in Tiger King.

Dillon & Joe had nine short months together before Joe Exotic was arrested. Dillon Passage has stayed by his husband’s side through his trial, conviction, and sentencing. However, he ran into some trouble last fall after being arrested for a DUI in Texas.

While marital strife and disagreements were hinted at in Dillon Passage’s post, TMZ further told its readers the situation between Joe Exotic and his husband was up in the air, despite the post. However, they speculated it wouldn’t end well, adding: “a young man in his 20’s just sitting at home waiting for 2 decades (for his husband Joe Exotic to get out of prison) is a near-impossible ask.”

Do you think Joe Exotic and his husband will work things out? Let us know in the comments!

Related Items:, , , , , , , ,

Recommended for you

Most Popular

Meet Scott Hanson: The Undisputed King of NFL RedZone Meet Scott Hanson: The Undisputed King of NFL RedZone
385
LATEST

Meet Scott Hanson: The Undisputed King of NFL RedZone
Kobe Bryant always had one question about Michael Jordan to pose when he met Michael Wilbon: "How would the old man have played today?" Kobe Bryant always had one question about Michael Jordan to pose when he met Michael Wilbon: "How would the old man have played today?"
352
LATEST

Kobe Bryant always had one question about Michael Jordan to pose when he met Michael Wilbon: “How would the old man have played today?” | The SportsRush
vegan customizable gel nail stickers vegan customizable gel nail stickers
349
LATEST

Get Professional Looking Nails (From The Comfort Of Home) With These Tech-Enabled Customized Vegan Gel Stickers
David Wojnarowicz: The World of Wonder founders find their voice – Film Daily David Wojnarowicz: The World of Wonder founders find their voice – Film Daily
347
ENTERTAINMENT

David Wojnarowicz: The World of Wonder founders find their voice – Film Daily
Elgin Baylor, Legendary Lakers Hall of Famer, Dead at 86 Elgin Baylor, Legendary Lakers Hall of Famer, Dead at 86
345
LATEST

Elgin Baylor, Legendary Lakers Hall of Famer, Dead at 86
"He dedicated a letter to me"- Carlos Sainz reveals thankyou note penned by Sebastian Vettel "He dedicated a letter to me"- Carlos Sainz reveals thankyou note penned by Sebastian Vettel
315
LATEST

“He dedicated a letter to me”- Carlos Sainz reveals thankyou note penned by Sebastian Vettel | The SportsRush
How And Where To Watch Game of Thrones All Season Episodes Online, Full Info Inside How And Where To Watch Game of Thrones All Season Episodes Online, Full Info Inside
305
LATEST

How and where to watch all Game of Thrones episodes online, full information inside
Shots fired near Texas Tech campus, man shot in the leg Friday Shots fired near Texas Tech campus, man shot in the leg Friday
296
LATEST

Shots fired near Texas Tech campus, man shot in the leg Friday
NASA's new batch of wild space tech ideas includes Titan sample-return concept and more NASA's new batch of wild space tech ideas includes Titan sample-return concept and more
287
LATEST

NASA’s new batch of wild space tech ideas includes Titan sample-return concept and more
Stacks of one hundred dollar bills. Stacks of one hundred dollar bills.
217
LATEST

2 Tech Stocks That Turned $10,000 Into $180,000 (or More) | The Motley Fool

The Miracle Tech Started as a Tech News website founded in 2019. We don’t just serve our readers with Tech news; we treat them with unique insights that are not only engaging for tech news readers but also Changed into that era had migrated from the far fringes of the lifestyle to absolutely the center as cellular generation created a new era of digital consumers, casual tech geeks, The Miracle Tech is perfect for every Tech geek and non-tech geek out there!

Contact Us

Themiracletech.com Is Daily Updated News Website , That Provide News And Updates About Digital Platforms and Releases. Get In Touch With Us For All News Related To The Streaming Of Movies, Series And Shows. All the Pictures and Video(if any) present on the website are respected property of Copyright Owners , We Don't Own any thing if you feel is any content belongs to you simple contact us on below email we will remove in 48 hours.
Email: [email protected]

Copyright © 2021, powered by The Miracle Tech.

To Top