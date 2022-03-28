‘Why is Liam Payne suddenly Irish?’ The star’s awkward tone on the red carpet drives Twitter into frenzy

After a dramatic Oscars ceremony, there’s only one question on everyone’s lips this morning: What did everyone do with Will Smith’s violent outburst towards Chris Rock at an unprecedented moment at the 2022 Live awards show?

Well, until Liam Payne hit the red carpet, everyone had the same question on their lips and suddenly, there was something else that Twitter urgently needed to know. Speaking to Good Morning Britain, it looks like the star’s accent had taken an unusual turn, which no one could properly put up with.

One tweeted: “Wtf about Liam Payne’s accent?! He’s from Wolverhampton! Spanish American Irish mix,” while another said: “Let’s talk anyway tf Liam Payne is suddenly Irish.”

Some people even thought…