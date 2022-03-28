Why is Liza Minnelli in a wheelchair? Hollywood music legend assisted by Lady Gaga at the 2022 Oscars

Fans of Liza Minnelli are concerned for the health of the American actress, singer and dancer as she was seen on stage in a wheelchair at the 2022 Academy Awards in Los Angeles on Sunday, March 27. Lady Gaga, the pop star and actor who led the cast at House of Gucci, took Minnelli to the stage to present the Best Picture award with her.

Gaga, dressed in a shiny black tux with a bow tie and white shirt, told Minnelli: “Do you see this? People, they love you.” Minnelli announced that CODA has won the Best Picture award, creating history for AppleTV+ as the first streaming service for a movie to win the award.

Lady Gaga already leaned in to announce the nominees, whispering “I got you” to Minnelli, who replied “I know.”

