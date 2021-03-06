Why is Meghan Markle’s ‘Suit’ co-star Patrick J. Adams defending her? – TMT Daily

many times An article was published on Tuesday night that revealed that the royal aide accused Meghan Markle of complaining of bullying against one of her closest advisors at Kensington Palace. Thankfully his Suit The family defended their partner Costar from the dispute. To defend the Duchess of Sussex name, her previous co-star and producer of the show talked about her personal experience with Markle.

Support from old colleagues

On friday, a former Suit Meghan Markle’s co-star took to Twitter to defend the Duchess of Sussex and talk about her good character. Patrick J. Adams, who played Mark Ross’ love interest, began her tweet thread with him: “Meghan Markle and I worked together for the better part of a decade Suit“.

“From day one he was an enthusiastic, kind, supportive, joyful and supportive member of our television family. She earned fame, prestige and power as a person and colleague ”. Suit The actor Described as Meghan Markle “A powerful woman with a deep sense of morality and a fierce work ethic and never afraid to speak up, be heard and defend herself and do what she loves”.

“Like the rest of the world, I have seen her navigate wonderfully over the years. She fell in love, moved to a new country, became a household name all over the world and began the arduous task of trying to find her place in a dynamic family, which at least seemed to be complicated and at worst, Is can be described as archaic and toxic. “.

Adams wrote of Markle’s public misconduct, writing, “It made me sick to read the endless racist, cynic, clickbating vitriol that provoked her direction in all manner of media in Britain and around the world, but I knew That Meghan was stronger than the people. Realize or understand and they will regret it less. “

“And then they welcomed Archie” Suit The actor said Child shared between Meghan Markle and Prince Harry. “And on any kind of civilized planet that would be a time to stop sharpening knives and let these two people enjoy the magical time of months and years of starting a family.” But we do not live on that planet and the hunt continues in return ”.

“It is fully known that the Royal family, which is currently the newest member, is currently on the rise, promoting and exacerbating allegations of” bullying “against a woman who herself is a member of her family and Was originally forced to flee the UK for his mental health “.

“IMO, this is the newest chapter and this time is yet another astonishing example of the shamelessness of an institution that has underlined its relevance, it is a way of bankruptcies of credibility and frankly decency on credibility”. Adams then ended the Twitter thread: “Behold, tease and torment someone else. My friend Meghan is out of your league.

Suit The spectacle Aaron Korsch also took time to share his personal Opinion on Meghan Markle, And wrote on Twitter: “Meghan Markle is not a monster. She is a strong-hearted woman trying to make her way in an unimaginable position. I don’t know the specifics of an event from years ago, but if late night email makes you a terrible person, I’m going to hell 50 times.

Interview with Oprah

Expected to be aired on Sunday, Meghan Markle was charged with bullying just days before the release of Markle and Prince Harry’s two-hour exclusive interview with Oprah Winfrey.

In a recently released clip from the interview, Markle admitted: “As an adult who lived a truly independent life, he goes into the making that um, I wonder what people think, it’s really Is capable. To be able to say ‘Yes … I am ready to talk’ is in some ways a right and privilege.

How is she feeling The people He wrote “Saddened by this latest attack On her character, especially as someone who has been the target of bullying herself and is deeply committed to supporting those who experience pain and trauma. She is determined to continue her work building compassion around the world and will continue to set an example to do what is right and to do what is good ”.

