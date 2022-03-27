The Haas driver had a very strong accident during Formula 1 qualifying and his health is a matter of concern for all. I know how it is.





Mick Schumacher, Haas Pilot, Tha A Very loud crash in Formula 1 Saudi Arabian Grand Prix. While Q2 of the classification was disputed, Young cThat in turn 12, wall to wall, causing him to lose control and his tires on the road, The car was destroyed and will not be part of this Sunday’s race. Find out how it is.

Why is Mick Schumacher not running in the Saudi GP today?

When they were 10 minutes away from Q2, Schumacher had a very serious accident, which worried everyone. an ambulance immediately Was taken to the accident area, so…