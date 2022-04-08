Why is Richard Osman going in vain? What Books Has the Co-Host of Alexander Armstrong Wrote – What He Said

Richard Osman, creator and co-host of BBC’s Pointless, is set to leave the show after 12 years
Richard Osman is a television presenter, producer, novelist and comedian.
He created the BBC One quiz show Pointless in August 2009 – and has been a presenter ever since.
There are 26 series regulars, and a further 13 celebrity specials.
He co-hosts the quiz show together Alexander ArmstrongWho has also worked in this show for 12 years.
Learn more about why Richard Osman is leaving his beloved show here.
Why is Richard Osman going in vain?
Richard Osman is leaving the BBC show Pointless to focus on…
