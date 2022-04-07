Why is there a shortage of fuel? What is causing the latest diesel supply issues at UK petrol stations

Drivers are facing a tough time with fuel shortage after prices hit record highs.

The shortfall was due to climate protests blocking major fuel depots, aggravating current supply issues due to rising demand post-Covid lockdowns and Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

Here’s everything you need to know.

Why is there a shortage of diesel?

Climate activism groups Just Stop Oil and Extinction Rebellion have teamed up to block major terminals across the country to protest the environmental impacts of oil and gas.

The action groups said they wanted to disrupt fuel supplies in London and the south east of England and would continue to do so until the government agreed to immediately halt all new fossil fuel investment.

Oil pipeline distributor ExxonMobil UK said…