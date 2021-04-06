Why is Twitter arguing about whether ‘Alien’ is a horror film or not? – Film Daily

You know how every Christmas there’s that argument over Die Hard? Namely, if it’s an action film that takes place at Christmas or a Christmas film that has a lot of action in it? It happens every year. Accept it. Love it. Move on with your life from it. But it comes up every year sure as sugar cookies and Christmas decorations go up, like, days before Halloween.

Now, however, a new film argument has taken place on Twitter. Is the seminal classic film Alien a horror movie or not? The 1979 movie starring Sigourney Weaver as Ripley (one of the most BAMF characters ever) finds the astronaut fighting aliens that like to roost inside of a living host and then pop out as a spawning method. It’s one of the most enduring franchises out there.

But is the film Alien really a horror movie? Really? Really? Let’s see how Twitter is handling this latest hot debate.

Tell me you’ve never seen Alien or Event Horizon without telling me you’ve never seen Alien or Event Horizon. pic.twitter.com/8bsYJTGajP — Sabrina A. Martin (@Contessaprime) April 6, 2021

Space is terrifying

That’s a yes.

ALIEN is a horror film.

ALIENS is an action movie.

ALIEN 3 is an art film.

ALIEN RESURRECTION is the @YogaHosers of their franchise. https://t.co/zrZTQYHgFS – KevinSmith (@ThatKevinSmith) April 6, 2021

Those are rare

Wow. Kevin Smith did a self-burn with that one.

Just to clarify once and for all, because I know it’s a big topic of discussion today: ALIEN is a horror movie.

ALIENS is an action horror movie.

ALIEN 3 is a colourful and raunchy campus comedy.

ALIEN RESURRECTION is a dazzling musical with an animated bear. Happy to help. — Chris Hewitt (@ChrisHewitt) April 6, 2021

Hot takes all over the place

Chris Hewitt also coming in with his own hot takes.

EVENT HORIZON EXISTS.

SUNSHINE EXISTS.

DEAD SPACE EXISTS.

ALIEN EXISTS. pic.twitter.com/qSMyEJO9cI — Kate Sánchez⁷ (@OhMyMithrandir) April 6, 2021

Well now we need to a space horror movie watch day

Seriously, though, space is freaking terrifying.

imagine tweeting a take so bad that you make alien and event horizon start trending on twitter pic.twitter.com/SwR1dp8mVk — fickle fruit (@fruitycousin) April 6, 2021

People have a lot of feelings apparently

It is a spectacularly bad take, Elle Hunt.

Seeing as everyone’s banging on about Alien, let’s take a moment to remember Bolaji Badejo, the 6’10” graphic design student from Nigeria who was spotted in a Soho pub by Alien’s casting director Peter Archer. He juggled playing the Xenomorph with his graphics studies. pic.twitter.com/wSBdZFMqO9 – wrongtom (@TheWrongtom) April 6, 2021

That’s got to win the resume game

Hey! We learned about someone really cool today.

All this ALIEN chatter led me to revisiting ALIEN: ISOLATION for the first time since it came out and I’d somehow forgotten how truly white-knuckle terrifying this game is — Scott Wampler™ (@ScottWamplerBMD) April 6, 2021

Oh yeah that game was scary AF

Alien is a terrifying film. It gets worse in VR.

I didn’t think I had the emotional bandwidth to get angry about pointless twitter fights anymore, then I saw that “horror can’t be set is space/ Alien is not a horror movie” dumbass. — Kelly Turnbull (@Coelasquid) April 6, 2021

*sniff*

We’re just glad we’re fighting on something profoundly stupid rather than, you know, something about national security. It takes us back to simpler times.

just saw the poll asking whether ALIEN is a horror film pic.twitter.com/fK5qaBO9sU — Scott Wampler™ (@ScottWamplerBMD) April 6, 2021

There we go

Literally, everyone learning that this was a question posed in the year 2021.