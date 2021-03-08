Why is Twitter dragging former Papa John’s CEO John Schneiter? – TMT Daily

In other “trending on Twitter” news, Papa John’s former CEO John Schnatter has once again made headlines, this time for making outrageously out-of-sync comments about #CancelCulture, proving that he might just Also for “better content” only. . . More racism. ”

John Schneeter, once a former CEO of Papa John’s Pizza as well as the “Official Pizza of the NFL”, is known as the man who used racial slurry during a 2018 company meeting Was closed to. This, of course, occurred when some NFL players opted to kneel during the national anthem. Now, during an appearance on the OAN, John Schneiter may have accidentally dug his grave a little deeper.

“We’ve set three goals for the last 20 months: to get rid of this n-word in my vocabulary and dictionary and everything because it’s just not true,” he said during his interview. Oh what? Yes. . . He said that, and now Twitter is officially on fire! Sorry, Schnatter, but a killer garlic butter sauce won’t get you out of this. Let’s come to the full story and see some of Twitter’s best reactions.

John Schneeter Preheat Oven

Born in Jordanson, Indiana, and a twenty-five-year-old entrepreneur founded Papa John’s Pizza in 1984, after selling $ 1,600 Camaro for used pizza equipment in 1971, in which they could Store in broom closet At his father’s inn, where he started selling pies.

A year later, after Schneiter increased in popularity, making the company public by 1993, moved its pizza supply to a nearby location. By 1997, Papa John’s spread to 1,500 store locations. In 2009, John Schneeter was actually able to transfer the Camaro he had sold, bought it back for $ 250,000.

Perhaps best known for his string of NFL commercials with PFT Manning, John Schnatter quickly stepped forward as the face of the franchise, a red-jacketed color mascot, a drunken photo taken with fans at a college game Aside from, was able to keep one. Clean image. Until “call”, of course.

Should have put in box

In a 2017 phone call with investors, John Schneeter blamed the company’s poor financial performance on the NFL and allowed players to protest peacefully during the national anthem. “The NFL has hurt us … We are disappointing the NFL and its leadership did not resolve it,” Schneeter said during the call.

Papa John’s was eventually dropped as a partner by the NFL as John Schneiter Announced that he would step in Down as CEO of the company amid company disputes.

However, not all disputes will survive the shutter. During a 2018 training exercise with marketing consultants to help prevent Schneiter from making more aggressive public comments that could harm the company’s reputation, Schneeter was again caught with a leg in his mouth. Schneeter described how Colonel Sanders was never criticized for using the N-word. Once reported, Schnatter also resigned from the post of chairman.

John schneeter today

During today’s appearance on OAN, John Schneatter expressed how he was in a “state of shock” when he was removed from the role of Papa John, and that he “could not understand it”. He went on to blame the board, because “they” allowed Schnatter to portray him as “racist”.

The man even went on to say how he has been trying to eradicate racial profanity from his dictionary for the last twenty months. What do you want, john . . A cookie?

Today, Twitter is awash with incredible content About pizza man Warmth and behavior. Check out some of the best material we can find?

Papa John after a long day of not saying the N-word pic.twitter.com/Axardd4MQy – Micrail March 8, 2021

Jimmy bucket

It should not be difficult being a racist, John Schneeter!

Baby John: Papa, can you make me some rice? Papa John: Sure son… pic.twitter.com/IXJEwVqwLk – Micah @ Home (@LetMicahDown) March 8, 2021

quality product

Boy, Shall we love To go inside John Schneiter’s fridge.

Papa John is watching Sheikh replace him in all the commercials: pic.twitter.com/tIF7dVKbQZ – Colb (@___Colb___) March 8, 2021

Doubt daddy

Look . . Both of these lack on-screen charisma, we get it.

This is a picture of Papa John drawn in the N word rehab pic.twitter.com/m4Rh0WyrUj – Jake (@mistermiracles_) March 8, 2021

Got slashed

By “better ingredients” did he mean better top shelf wine?