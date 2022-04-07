Why is Vladimir Putin eyeing the date of May 9?

In Europe and the United States, the end of World War II is celebrated on 8 May, the day…

What does the date of May 9 represent in Russia

In Europe and the United States, the end of World War II is celebrated on 8 May, the day Nazi Germany surrendered. But in the Soviet Union, the tradition of post-Soviet Russia, the 9th was chosen to celebrate the victory.

A choice justified by the certainty of paying the heaviest price (20 million dead) in the fight against Hitler. In the eyes of the Russians, the Anglo-Saxons and French allies exaggerated their role in the victory against Nazism: it was they who, after the Wehrmacht’s invasion of Russia in June 1941, led to the break-up of the German-Soviet Pact. The latter led the “Great Patriotic War” in Berlin in 1939, 1945 and won under the leadership of Joseph Stalin (1878–1953).

Why…