Why isn’t Lin-Manuel Miranda at the Oscars this year?

Tonight, Lin-Manuel Miranda can become a member of the exclusive EGOT club. As of now, only 16 people including Rita Moreno, Alan Menken, Audrey Hepburn, John Legend, Whoopi Goldberg, Mel Brooks and Sir Andrew Lloyd Webber have ever won an Emmy, a Grammy, an Oscar. And One Tony, and if Miranda wins an Academy Award this evening, she could become 17th.

He is nominated in the Best Original Song category for “Dos Orugitas”, which is featured in a Disney musical. Attraction. (In a special way Attraction Also nominated for Best Animated Feature, and Tick, tick… BOOM!, Which Miranda directed is up for grabs, including a Best Actor acknowledgment for Andrew Garfield.)

This content is imported from YouTube. You may find the same content in another format,…