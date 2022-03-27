Why isn’t there more Francesca in Bridgeton Season 2?

Bridgeton fans were given plenty of time to mourn the Duke of Hastings’ departure of reggae-jean Page, which was announced last spring. But now that season two has finally come to an end, viewers can notice that a second member of the main cast is largely absent from the new episode.
Ruby Stokes’s Francesca, the sixth Bridgeton child, was referenced throughout the season, but remained off-screen until the last episode. That final appearance was intended to play a huge role for Francesca in season two. But it was not to be. Francesca appears in the first three episodes of the season, but then disappears from the narrative.
“I…