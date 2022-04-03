Why John Lennon Called the Neil Young Song “Trash”

Since his death, John Lennon has been hero-worshiped around the world, seemingly in a semi-deity status like no other. However, this notion is what angered the late Beatle when Neil Young once decided to worship the fallen soldiers of the Rock.

Young’s classic track ‘My My, Hey Hey (Out of the Blue)’ explores this cliched sentiment and, sadly, is now also intrinsically linked to Kurt Cobain’s death, when the Nirvana leader dropped the line. He was quoted as saying, “It is better to burn than to get away,” as part of his suicide note.

“When he died and left that note, it struck a chord with me. It fucked with me,” Young later remarked. “I was, incidentally, trying to reach him. I wanted to talk to him. Ask him to play only when he…