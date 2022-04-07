Why Marvel’s Secret Expedition to ‘Doctor Strange 2’ Represents a Calculated Risk

Fandango is reporting that Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness It has sold more tickets in its first 24 hours than any film this year, including Batman, Of course, there haven’t been many “too big” movies this year so far, so even if the MCU sequel didn’t come in second for at least the year (and third since) Batman And Spider-Man: No Way Home), would be cause for concern. While pre-release ticket sales stats aren’t a one-to-one indicator of the record-breaking opening weekend box office (I’m old enough to remember when Solo: A Star Wars Story More tickets sold than on day one black Panther), studios prefer that their big tent sell “more” tickets on the first day as opposed to “less” tickets.

I went into detail on Tuesday about the potential…