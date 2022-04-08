Why Michelle Yeoh wanted to play someone ‘too ordinary’

Michelle Yeoh is everywhere.

After a limited release and fast approaching the wide release of his latest project, “Everything Everywhere All At Once”, the Malaysian actor is promoting out of the sci-fi thriller. She’s earning some of the best reviews of her career and dominating the discourse Feather Film twitter – which has already been launched An Unofficial Oscar Campaign For the lead actress on his behalf.

“what [is special about] There are many people who look like me at this moment of my career, especially the younger generation. [of Asian actors]Come up to me and say, ‘After all, I can see myself doing all these things because you’re doing this,'” said Yeoh people magazine In an interview published on Thursday.

“We have to stand up for ourselves…