Why might Jim Carrey “retire” after Sonic the Hedgehog?

Having acted in over 50 movies and around 20 TV shows, is Jim Carrey Done with acting? According to the actor himself: Yes man.



The 60-year-old comedian—whose most recent credits include lending his voice to the upcoming animated sequel, sonic the hedgehog 2—opened up about why she feels like she’s “done enough” in her professional life.



“I’m retiring,” he said during the March 31 episode daily access, When asked if he was joking, he replied, “I’m serious enough. It depends—if the angels bring some kind of script that is written in gold ink, which tells me that It would be really important to see people, maybe. I can hit the road, but I’m taking a break.”



For Jim, taking a step back from the main stage gives him time to enjoy himself…