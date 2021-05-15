Why Neetu Kapoor does not live with son Ranbir after husband’s death, speaks truth

Neetu Kapoor has lost her life partner Rishi Kapoor last year. They have two children but she lives alone. During an interview, she spoke on a wide range of issues and explained why she lives separately from her children. She told that she wants her children to settle in their lives.



Neetu Kapoor told during an interview given to Filmfare, I want her to be busy in her life. I say stay in my heart, don’t climb my head. I like my privacy I am addicted to this life.



Neetu said that she used to cry when Riddhima went to London to study. But many years later, when Ranbir went, I did not cry. Ranbir even told me that mother, you do not love me. It’s not like that. I just got used to being away from children. So when Ranbir went, I got used to it. I feel that when these people went abroad, I was strong and I felt that I was fine alone.