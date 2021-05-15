ENTERTAINMENT

Why Neetu Kapoor does not live with son Ranbir after husband’s death, speaks truth

Avatar

Neetu Kapoor has lost her life partner Rishi Kapoor last year. They have two children but she lives alone. During an interview, she spoke on a wide range of issues and explained why she lives separately from her children. She told that she wants her children to settle in their lives.


Neetu Kapoor told during an interview given to Filmfare, I want her to be busy in her life. I say stay in my heart, don’t climb my head. I like my privacy I am addicted to this life.


Neetu said that she used to cry when Riddhima went to London to study. But many years later, when Ranbir went, I did not cry. Ranbir even told me that mother, you do not love me. It’s not like that. I just got used to being away from children. So when Ranbir went, I got used to it. I feel that when these people went abroad, I was strong and I felt that I was fine alone.

Related Items:

Most Popular

88
ENTERTAINMENT

Nikki Tamboli’s Brother Jatin Tamboli Passes Away Due To COVID-19 Complications, She Pens An Emotional Letter : Bollywood News – Bollywood Hungama
64
ENTERTAINMENT

Pinjara Khubsurti Ka: Can Sanjay find details about Vishakha and her brother?
62
LATEST

Top graduating senior a tech whiz and gifted musician – UC Berkeley
Avatar Avatar
49
ENTERTAINMENT

Urinary Tract Infection: Know the causes, symptoms and home remedies
Avatar Avatar
40
ENTERTAINMENT

Chehre Full HD Movie Download Leaked by kuttymovies, tamilrockers, isaimini, Filmyzilla, Filmywap
Avatar Avatar
34
ENTERTAINMENT

क्या होता है ऑटोइम्यून रोग, जानें इसके संकेतों के बारे में
33
ENTERTAINMENT

Laal Lihaaf Part 2 Web Series Ullu Release Date, Cast, Plot
33
LATEST

New Report Shows Phone Cracking Tech is Being Used to Target Journalists in Botswana – Gizmodo
Aate Ki Chakki (Charmsukh) Web Seires Ullu, Cast, Actress, Watch Online Aate Ki Chakki (Charmsukh) Web Seires Ullu, Cast, Actress, Watch Online
33
ENTERTAINMENT

Aate Ki Chakki (Charmsukh) Web Seers Ullu, Cast, Actress, Watch Online
32
ENTERTAINMENT

Bio-bubble also failed to stop Corona, postponed match between KKR and RCB

The Miracle Tech Started as a Tech News website founded in 2019. We don’t just serve our readers with Tech news; we treat them with unique insights that are not only engaging for tech news readers but also Changed into that era had migrated from the far fringes of the lifestyle to absolutely the center as cellular generation created a new era of digital consumers, casual tech geeks, The Miracle Tech is perfect for every Tech geek and non-tech geek out there!

Contact Us

General, Editorial and Technical Enquiries:
Email: [email protected]
To Top