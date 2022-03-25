Why Netflix’s Blonde with Ana de Armas Has NC-17 Rating

Netflix’s new Marilyn Monroe movie starring Ana de Armas has officially received an NC-17 rating due to “some sexual content.” White Anna is featured as the iconic actress, and was previously reported by director Andrew Dominic. screen daily He estimated that the film would get an NC-17 rating.

“It’s a demanding film. If the audience doesn’t like it, it’s the audience’s problem. It’s not running for public office. It’s an NC-17 movie about Marilyn Monroe, this is what You want to, don’t you? I want to go and see the NC-17 version of the Marilyn Monroe story.”

The film, which is based on the book by Joyce Carol Oates, was shot in 2019 before the pandemic, and apparently Netflix had “insisted” on bringing in editor Jennifer Lamm for the last time.