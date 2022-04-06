Why New Zealand is on the firing line of China’s economic crisis, as COVID restrictions continue

Xu Tianchen, China’s economist at the Economist Intelligence Unit, said the short-term supply chain disruption caused by the lockdown will have an impact on China’s economy.

“There will be ripple effects elsewhere because of the interconnectedness between Shanghai and other regions of China, especially the manufacturing hub of the Yangtze River Delta,” he said. BBC.

Xu said that lost business to retailers, hotels and restaurants could directly cost Shanghai 3.7 percent of its annual gross domestic product (GDP).

Brad Olsen of Infometrics told AM on Wednesday that about 14 percent of China’s economic activity has been hit by COVID restrictions, which could cause “a huge impact.”

“When you look at how important China is to New Zealand…