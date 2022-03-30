Why Nigeria is at the forefront of YC participation in Africa – TechCrunch

it’s not a coincidence That TechCrunch has covered more African startups in the past year than any period in our history. Many of those companies are Nigerian, and when we look at venture capital data, we can see why. The country had an incredible 2021 as the most active venture capital scene in Africa, collecting more than $1.8 billion, or 34% of the $5 billion raised across the continent. parttechA pan-African VC firm that also tracks investments.

The country has made steady progress over the past three years as the leading African startup market. In 2019, startups based in Nigeria attracted $747 million, or 37% of Africa’s total VC investments. Those numbers dropped to $307 million, or 21% of the continent’s total, the following year, though 2020 was a…