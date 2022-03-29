Why Parents Hated the Oscars Performance of ‘We Don’t Talk About Bruno’

Oh no! Bruno! Some Oscars viewers watch the first live performance of “We Don’t Talk About Bruno” from Disney’s “Encanto.”

On Sunday, the cast of the hit animated film took the stage at the Academy Awards ceremony with special guests including Megan Thee Stallion, Becky G and Luis Fonsi.

Problem? Megan, who took home Best New Artist last year at the Grammys, penned a new verse that cut out some of the song’s original lyrics.

Becky G, from left, Megan Thee Stallion and Luis Fonsi perform “We Don’t Talk About Bruno” from “Encanto” at the Oscars on Sunday, March 27, 2022. Chris Pizzello / AP

“Magic everywhere. Stars everywhere. I need to see Oscar, Zendaya’s over there,” Megan, 27, rapped in part. “Oh no, we got three hosts. These women are the best and they…