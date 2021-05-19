ENTERTAINMENT

Why pointy stones are laid between railway tracks, know the special reason

If you have ever seen a railway track, there are pointed stones on both sides, but do you know what is the reason for this? Actually, there are many reasons for this and today we are going to tell you about these.

Called track ballast
These stones, which are laid on both sides of the railway track, are pointed, due to which they are connected to each other. If spherical stones are laid, they will be scattered by the passing vibration of the train. These stones are called Track Ballast.

Reasons for laying stones

1. Rail line is made of concrete blocks. Earlier, instead of concrete blocks, thick blocks of wood were used, but they deteriorated due to rain, so now concrete blocks are laid on the tracks. The track ballasts hold these sleepers firmly. If they are not laid, then the sleepers will slide away due to the weight and vibration of the train.

2. Track ballasts also control the noise that comes from the trains passing on the tracks. Apart from this, if the track ballasts are not laid, then due to the heavy weight of the train, the vibration can cause the line to crack.

3. The railway track must be absolutely clear for the trains to pass, and the hay should not grow. The track ballast also prevents such weeds from growing between the tracks.

4. Many areas of India receive heavy rainfall every year and if the track ballasts are not laid in such a situation, the soil under the tracks and sleepers may collapse due to rain. It can also lead to accidents.

