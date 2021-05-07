Why Pulse Oxy Meter Is Important For Isolated Corona Patients At Home

New Delhi. Friends, let me tell you that two days ago there was a slight decrease in cases regarding the corona epidemic, but now it has increased again. Nearly 4 lakh people have been infected with Corona in the last 24 hours. The Union Health Ministry has issued revised guidelines for patients with mild infection or without symptoms living in home isolation. It states that in case of stay in home isolation for 10 days and fever for three consecutive days, patients can come out of home isolation and no testing is required at that time. Friends, due to so many cases, people are neither getting beds nor oxygen in hospitals. In such a situation, doctors are advising people to be isolated at home. Only those who are having low oxygen levels are being advised to admit them in the hospital.

Doctors are using Oxy meters to measure oxygen levels. If you are isolated at home, it is very important to have a pulse oxy meter to measure oxygen. So friends, you should also know about it. Friends, for your information, tell us that a pulse oximeter is a small machine, which is applied on the finger and readings are done. With its help, the saturation level of oxygen in the blood can be measured. Friends, Corona patients should check their oxygen level 3 to 4 times a day with an oxy meter. This is very important for those who are in the Home Isolation.

The pulse oximeter leaves a dim light on the skin and detects the movement of blood cells and their color. It measures oxygen saturation based on the color of blood cells. According to Friends Health Expert, the oxygen level of a healthy person should be 96 percent. Friends, tell you that if the oxygen level is less than 95 percent, then it is considered a danger. At the same time, if the oxygen level is less than 90, then the patient should be taken to the hospital immediately.