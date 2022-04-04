Why Roman Reigns and Brock Lesnar’s match at WrestleMania 38 ended so abruptly

The two-night event at WrestleMania 38 had many memorable moments that would eventually cement it as one of the best frenzy in years, but not even Stone Cold’s sudden retirement match no more Logan Paul’s amazing performance Could correct some of the shortcomings of Sunday night’s matches. In particular, audiences felt overwhelmed by the main event between Roman Reigns and Brock Lesnar, despite many be all-in in the match , Things ended quickly and anticlimactically via pinfall ( an outcome we predicted Over time during the pay-per-view and Peacock events, and now there has been widespread speculation that the wrestlers necessarily hastened the finishing after Reigns suffered a potentially legitimate injury to his hand.

not long after…