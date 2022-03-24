Why Sandra Bullock & Channing Tatum First Met in a Principal’s Office – E! Online

Sandra Bullock And Channing Tatum In the principal’s office, please!

During the appearance of 23 March late late showThe lost City The co-stars revealed that they first met in the office of the principal of their daughters’ preschool.

when the host James Corden When asked about what happened, Channing said, “We have two very, very strong-willed little girls who, you know, had too many heads at that young age.”

sandra – mother to son louis12, and daughter Laila10—Shared that one day after another “quarrel”, she wondered if she needed to be contacted Magic Mike actor or his ex-wife xena board Regarding the ongoing issues between his daughter and his daughter, Always8.

However, the principal said that they would give the girls a “challenge” to see who could be…