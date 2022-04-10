Why should we be wary of projections that air before 8 pm?

During presidential elections, many vote estimates may be circulated on social networks before the official time, especially via hashtags. We explain to you why it is absolutely necessary to be careful.

This Sunday April 10, 2022 was a much-anticipated date for France as well as presidential candidates. This evening, From 8 p.m., the French media will reveal the first projections of the results of the first round of the presidential election.

But during the day, during the last presidential election in 2017, or in 2012, various anonymous and other foreign media might have published the first estimates of the results of this first round.

The hashtag #RadioLondres is one of the most usedWhere…