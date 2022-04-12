Why some people risk bitcoin

We measured their deep tetrad traits using standard psychological tests. We also measured traits that may link the Dark Tetrad to decisions about crypto: fear of missing out (FOMO; feeling that others are experiencing better things than you), positivity (the tendency to be positive or optimistic in life) and belief in conspiracy theories,

Why do people want to buy crypto? It’s not just about making money.

Dark Tetrad personality traits influence positivity, conspiracy beliefs, and fear of missing out, which in turn influence attitudes toward cryptocurrencies. Credit:Conversation

A common reason for investing in crypto is the hope of earning high returns. Beyond the desire to build wealth, our research shows that dark personality traits also drive crypto buying.

Machiavellianism is named…