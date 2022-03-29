Why Tata Elxsi share price is skyrocketing — explained

Tata Elxsi share price has scaled to its life-time high on two successive sessions. The multibagger IT stock that has given 235 per cent return to its shareholders in last one year, ascended to a new peak on Friday and the rally continued on Monday leading to a new high of ₹9,160 apiece levels on NSE. In last two trade sessions, this multibagger stock has surged to the tune of 18 per cent (from ₹7610 to ₹9010 apiece levels on NSE).