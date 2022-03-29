Why Tata Elxsi share price is skyrocketing — explained

Tata Elxsi share price has scaled to its life-time high on two successive sessions. The multibagger IT stock that has given 235 per cent return to its shareholders in last one year, ascended to a new peak on Friday and the rally continued on Monday leading to a new high of ₹9,160 apiece levels on NSE. In last two trade sessions, this multibagger stock has surged to the tune of 18 per cent (from ₹7610 to ₹9010 apiece levels on NSE).
According to stock market experts, the Tata group company has a diversified portfolio where it has an ambitious driver-less car project in auto segment. Apart from this, it is providing AI and digital learning services to globally renowned companies like Amazon, Google, Siemens, Audi, etc. It is working on…