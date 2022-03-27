Why the date of Mother’s Day is different in every country – and why it changes every year

Today is Mother’s Day in the UK, Sunday 27 March, and the clocks have moved forward an hour, but different countries around the world celebrate on different days during the year – here’s why

happy Mother’s Day! Every year people around the world honor mothers and mother statues by sending cards and flowers, buying gifts or simply showing appreciation for mothers.

The date of Mothering Sunday in the UK changes every year, but it always falls on a Sunday.

This year it is falling on Sunday 27th March, but it is different for different countries around the world.

For example, in Belarus, Bulgaria and Uzbekistan, Mother’s Day falls in the first month, on March 8, meanwhile, Norway celebrates the second Sunday in February.

So why does the date change every year…